Geely Geome Xingyuan is a budget electric car for the city with a price of $11.2 thousand.

Geely has unveiled a new low-cost city electric car, the Geome Xingyuan. The new Geely model will compete with low-cost electric vehicles such as the BYD Dolphin.

The Xingyuan has an appearance in line with the Geome brand design theme. The oval front end and taillights complement the minimalist design, which Geely says is ideal for city travel. As part of the partnership with Haagen-Dazs, the choice of exterior colors is inspired by ice cream. The options include Vanilla Beige, Basil Green, Berry Powder, Milk White, Mousse Silver, Truffle Gray and Sea Salt Blue. Moreover, as part of the same partnership, Geely aims to attract customers by offering ice cream during test drives.

The electric vehicle measures 4135 mm long, 1805 mm wide and 1570 mm high, making it slightly larger than the BYD Dolphin (4125 x 1770 x 1570 mm). The new model will be available with CATL battery options of 30.12 kWh or 40.16 kWh with a CLTC range of up to 310 km or 410 km, respectively.

Inside, the Geome Xingyuan has a center-mounted infotainment screen and an additional driver display. The infotainment system is equipped with Flyme Auto OS, which provides support for games and other entertainment functions.

With the second-row seats folded down, Geely’s new budget electric vehicle offers up to 1320 liters of luggage space. It also has an additional 70-liter trunk.

The Geely Geome Xingyuan city electric car is due to go on sale in the third quarter of this year. Although the company itself has not yet announced official prices, knowledgeable sources claim that this model will be available in China at a price of 80 thousand yuan, which is equivalent to $11.2 thousand. For comparison, the price of the competing BYD Dolphin starts at $13.9 thousand.

Source: electrek