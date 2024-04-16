Genesis opens a free two-month program for developers in Mohyla

Ukrainian co-founding IT company Genesis in partnership with the Faculty of Informatics of the National University of «Kyiv-Mohyla Academy» (NaUKMA) has opened the fourth enrollment for the annual two-month program Genesis & KMA Software Engineering School 4.0 for junior and mid-level developers.

This was reported to the editorial office by the press service Genesis.

The training consists of:

lectures;

practical tasks;

live refactoring sessions;

workshops;

code review sessions

Participants will work on their own project and get useful networking with lecturers and other program participants. Among the lecturers and experts of the program are specialists from product IT companies Genesis, SKELAR, Solidgate, AMO, and teachers from the Faculty of Informatics at NaUKMA.

What’s in the program?

The program focuses on challenges and approaches in IT product development and covers the following topics:

clean code that is easy to maintain;

architectural patterns, principles, and approaches to design;

work with cloud services;

use of effective security measures;

product development life cycle;

the specifics of the work of technical teams in product companies.

How to get there

To participate in the program, you must pass a competitive selection process that consists of a test, a practical assignment, and an interview. Applications are accepted until May 8, 2024. The training will begin on June 4 and will last about two monthsYou can apply and get acquainted with the details of the program, the format of training and feedback from graduates at link.