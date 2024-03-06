Ghost of Tsushima PC version to be released on May 16

Ghost of Tsushima, which was released on PlayStation 4 in 2020, will reach the PC platform this year. The ported version will be available to PC gamers on May 16. This will be the Director’s Cut version.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action-adventure set in 1274, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. At that time, the island of Tsushima was captured and destroyed by the Mongol Empire. The protagonist, a Japanese samurai named Jin Sakai, fights the superior Mongol forces on his own, relying on old samurai traditions and unusual fighting methods. The player can move freely around the island and explore various locations.

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima will offer players a long list of improvements and optimizations that are not available on consoles. The game has unlocked frame rate options and various graphics settings, supports ultra-wide-angle monitors, as well as scaling and framerate technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS. NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.

Ghost of Tsushima is available for pre-order now at Steam at a price of 1699 UAH. Unfortunately, there is no Ukrainian localization.

We’d like to add that soon we will have movie adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima from the director of the film «John Wick» Chad Stagelski.

Also this month another former PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West, will be released on PC.