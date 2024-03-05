Horizon Forbidden West for PC: system requirements for the sensational PlayStation exclusive (March 21 release)

On March 21, Guerrilla’s next sensational PlayStation exclusive — Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be released on PC. The port was announced at the beginning of the year, and now Sony shared system requirements and new release details.

Horizon Forbidden West — a direct sequel to the 2017 hit Horizon Zero Dawn and one of the most exciting new PlayStation franchises created by the renowned Guerrilla Games. The game was released exclusively for PS5 (and PS4) in early 2022, in the spring of 2023 received a large-scale storyline addition Burning Shores and eventually the Complete Edition (including the Burning Shores DLC), which was released on PS5 in the fall of 2023 and is now approaching release on PC. The porting of Guerrilla to PC was done by the equally well-known Nixxes Software studio, which was previously known for the PC ports of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition system requirements

Similarly to the previous PC ports, the developers have specified several configurations (four presets in total) for the game with different graphics, resolution, and frame rate settings — from the lowest to the highest. So, to run at 720p resolution and minimum graphics settings, you will need a PC with at least 16 GB of RAM and 150 GB of free SSD space. At the same time, the processor and graphics card should be at the level of Core i3-8100/Ryzen 3 1300X and GeForce GTX 1650/Radeon RX 5500XT. Speaking of GeForce GTX 1650 — it still remains the second most popular graphics card among Steam gamers, although NVIDIA has already shipped a series of GeForce GTX 16 (Turing generation, which debuted in 2019) for a well-deserved rest.

For a comfortable game at 1080p with 60 fps and «average» graphics, Sony recommends a configuration no worse than Intel Core i5-8600 and GeForce RTX 3060, and to plunge into the world of Horizon at «maximal» in 4K, you will need a tandem of Intel Core i7-11700 processor and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, or something more powerful.

Sony also emphasizes the many options for flexible adjustment of parameters and visual effects in the game’s launcher and menu — in addition to individual settings for texture quality, detail level, shadows, water, terrain, etc., there are also adjustments for field of view and various visual effects such as motion blur and grain. There are also switches for adjusting full-screen effects such as radial blur, lens flare, bloom, and vignette.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC simultaneously in Steam and Epic Games Store, where pre-orders were previously opened at a price of UAH 1699. But there’s one big catch — There are no Ukrainian subtitles in the game while the Russian localization, unfortunately, is available, and it is full: voice acting + subtitles. It’s a shame and sad, though, Sony’s approach here remains unchanged for now The Complete Edition includes the base game, the Burning Shores expansion, and the following bonus content:

Trailer with the main features of the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West

Sony earns very good money by releasing PlayStation exclusives on PC — steadily increases efforts in this area and systematically shortens the time gap between the launch of internal PlayStation Studio games on consoles and PCs.