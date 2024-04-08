Gigabyte Aorus 16X and G6X — 16-inch gaming laptops with AI starting at UAH 53 thousand launched in Ukraine

Gigabyte Ukraine has announced the launch of G6X and Aorus 16X gaming laptops — these are 16-inch modifications of the 2024 model year that boast not only modern «hardware» but also AI Nexus and AI Boost software optimizations based on artificial intelligence.

AI Nexus and AI Boost automatically recognize and adjust CPU, graphics card, and cooling fan speeds to the game’s profile, boosting FPS by up to 9%. AI Boost, powered by Microsoft Azure AI, is already supported by more than 400 games. There are special modes for digital content creators and to extend battery life. The company also mentions AI Power Gear, a dynamic switch between the built-in and discrete graphics card that adds up to 40 minutes of battery life, and AI Generator based on Stable Diffusion, which is able to generate images based on a description without an Internet connection.

Of the two, the Gigabyte Aorus 16X — is a bit more powerful and interesting in terms of features. In the top configuration, it combines a Core i9-14900HX processor (24 cores, 8P/16E) and an Nvidia RTX 4070 discrete video adapter with an increased 140-watt TGP level. There are also variants with Core i7-14650HX (16 cores, 8P/8E) or Core i7-13650HX (14 cores, 6P/8E) and RTX 4060. Cooling is handled by the proprietary Windforce Infinity cooling system with two massive fans, five heatpipes, and a radiator with many thin (0.1 mm) fins, which is capable of dissipating up to 170 watts of heat. The amount of DDR5-4800 RAM can reach 64 GB, and the storage subsystem is represented by two M.2 NVMe drives with PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface.

The 16-inch Aorus 16X display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels supports a refresh rate of 165 Hz, a brightness margin of up to 400 nits and coverage of 100% of the sRGB color palette. It also has Pantone Validated certification and G-Sync support. The keyboard has a three-zone RGB backlight and a separate hotkey to launch Microsoft AI.

The laptop also includes a Wi-Fi 7|Bluetooth 5.4 wireless module (supports networks with a frequency of up to 6 GHz, channel width of up to 320 MHz, 4096 QAM modulation, 2×2 antenna configuration), a gigabit network interface, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 99 Wh battery with fast charging capability from a 240 W power supply or from a 100 W Type-C (USB PowerDelivery 3.0). The dimensions of the device are 356x254x20~27 mm with a weight of 2.3 kg.

Externally, the Aorus G6X model does not differ from the Aorus 16X, but internally there are differences — its characteristics are more modest. It’s based on a Core i7-13650HX processor (14 cores, 6P/8E), complemented by a discrete RTX 4060 or RTX 4050 graphics card with a maximum 105W TGP, dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM, and two PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 slots. The cooling system here is designed to dissipate up to 135 watts of thermal power.

The Aorus G6X has a 16-inch screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, but a lower pixel resolution (1920×1200) and lower peak brightness (250 nits). Network capabilities are represented by Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E (2×2 antenna configuration). Battery capacity — 73 Wh. The device can be charged in 30 minutes thanks to a 180W power supply, and PowerDelivery3.0 with a capacity of up to 100W is also supported. The laptop has dimensions of 361x259x25.1~28.9 mm and weighs — 2.5 kg.

Both laptops are already available for purchase in Ukrainian stores: prices for the Aorus 16X start at UAH 62,999, and the Aorus G6X — at UAH 52,999.