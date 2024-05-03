Steam statistics for April: Windows 11 reached 45.15%, Intel share loss, more laptops with RTX

In the April statistical survey Steam, we can see three tangible trends. The share of Intel processors has fallen to 65.63% after recently rising to 68.1%, the number of laptops with RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 has increased, and the share of Windows 11 is also growing steadily, despite its overall slight decline in recent years.

It’s hard to say whether AMD’s share of the market has been affected by the recent refresh of its laptop lines with Ryzen 8000 chips and the rollout of desktop Ryzen 8000Gs, but the change is very noticeable, albeit not too much — 2.24% in favor of AMD, with a total share of 33.46%. This is more than in March, but still lags behind January’s 34.25%.

The leader among graphics cards, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, slightly decreased its share to 5.55% (-1.16%). Some RTX 3000 and RTX 4000 graphics cards are growing, the number of some is decreasing, but in general, there are more RTX cards. There is a noticeable increase in the number of relatively affordable laptops with RTX 3060 and RTX 3060, as well as the desktop RTX 3050 and, oddly enough, the discontinued GTX 1650.

The share of Windows 11 among Steam users is growing steadily and currently stands at 45.15% (+3.54%). This contradicts the general trend — according to the latest data, the percentage of Windows 11 in the world is even slightly decreased. Linux (1.90%) still outnumbers MacOS (1.35%), and that’s not surprising: Arch Linux — is basically a Steam Deck.

English is once again the most popular language on Steam with 33.18% (+0.64%), with Simplified Chinese lagging far behind with 30.31% (-3.12%). Ukrainian with 0.66% (+0.06%) fluctuates alongside Italian and is slightly ahead of it with 0.61% (+0.01%).