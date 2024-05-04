Firefox with 7470 open tabs did not interfere with the Mac for two years — the user treasures them as a memory

Twitter user X hazel doesn’t close Firefox tabs because it «feels like a trip down memory lane». The programmer has kept several thousand Firefox tabs open on her Mac for over two years, and has no plans to close them anytime soon.

«I like to scroll back and look at the tab clusters from a few months ago — it’s like a trip down memory lane of everything I did, learned, thought», she says.

Hazel posted a screenshot with 7470 open tabs when she discovered that the browser could not restore all tabs. However, she was able to bring the tabs back to life through the Firefox profile cache and says that the reboot took «no more than a minute».

thank you to everyone who provided info on how to restore an old session from the profiles cache… i feel like a part of me is restored pic.twitter.com/IGNGIrNfHB — hazel☀️ (@sodiumPen) April 30, 2024

«I feel like a part of me has been restored», — Hazel wrote after restoring Firefox tabs.

Surprisingly, all these tabs did not affect computer performance. A Mozilla spokesperson confirmed that the mass of open Firefox tabs consumes almost no memory.

«Firefox is pretty memory efficient and doesn’t actually load sites until I select a tab, so it’s not very resource intensive», — says Hazel.

For comparison, the author of this news is currently using Google Chrome with 33 tabs and the RAM saving mode enabled, consuming 1777 MB.

Source: PCmag