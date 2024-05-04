SK hynix has announced at a press conference in Seoul that it is creating a massive 300TB SSD. The SSD was announced was announced as part of a broad portfolio of devices and technologies for data centers and AI.

The company believes that the total amount of data created globally in the AI era will increase to 660 Zettabytes (2 to the power of 70) in 2030 from 15 ZB in 2014. All of this will have to be stored somewhere, and this is where 100TB HDDs and 300TB SSDs will come into play.

It is not yet known what data transfer interface SK hynix’s 300TB SSD will use and what speed it will deliver, but it could be the best combination of capacity, speed, power consumption, and price per 1TB. The proposal could make the SK hynix 300TB SSD a competitor to Nimbus Data’s 3.5-inch ExaDrive, which can store up to 100TB. Demand for high performance, high-capacity drives will continue to grow in the coming years, as will the need for large, fast storage arrays.

In addition to 300TB SSDs, SK Hynix is working on HBM4, HBM4E, CXL unified memory solutions, and the introduction of high-capacity LPDDR6, GDDR7, PIM, and DDR5 memory.

Source: Tom`s Hardware