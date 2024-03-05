Global problems with Facebook login, and Instagram and Threads feeds are not updating

According to the service Downdetector As of today, a number of popular services and social networks are experiencing malfunctions. For example, Facebook users are complaining about authorization problems. Some also have problems with the app or website.

Facebook Messenger users are experiencing a similar surge in reports of problems. Users are complaining about authorization issues, problems with the application and sending messages.

At the same time, Instagram users are complaining about problems with the app – their news feed is not updating, and in some cases it is impossible to log in.

The Threads service also fails to provide stable operation. Users complain about the unsatisfactory operation of the app and website, as well as problems connecting to servers.

However, it seems that not only Meta’s services, but also those of other tech companies are experiencing malfunctions. For example, there has been a surge in complaints about Google services (Google search, Youtube, Gmail). Although the scale of complaints in this case is smaller. Similarly, users complain about outages on X (Twitter) on a smaller scale than on Meta services.

We can assume that these simultaneous failures are related to damage to Internet cables in the Red Sea (and possibly elsewhere).