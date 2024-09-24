God of War Ragnarok mod for PC removes mandatory PSN binding

If something does not suit PC users, they change it. Nobody likes the binding of God of War: Ragnarok to the PSN is not good for anyone.

Just a few days after the release God of War: Ragnarok A mod has been released that removes the requirement to have a PlayStation Network account. It is extremely simple for users. You don’t need PSN or the network at all to play the game, because it’s a single-player game.

The mod completely eliminates the requirements for the PlayStation PC SDK. All you need to do is download the mod and copy the version.dll and PsPcSdk.dll files to the game folder. That’s it, you’re ready to go.

Interestingly, due to the PSN account requirement, Sony has blocked the game in many countries. Moreover, the game has already been cracked, and users who did not want to register with PSN often put «pirated». So, it makes no sense to force PSN on a PC.

When starting on a PC God of War: Ragnarok contained many technical malfunctionssome of which have already been fixed with a patch. According to user reviews, the game is already in an acceptable condition.

Source: DSOG