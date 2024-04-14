Google adds camera and microphone previews for video communication services to Chrome

Google is adding a Chrome preview function for video and audio from the user’s camera to be used in video communication services that work through the browser (Zoom, Google Meet). The Chrome preview screen will allow you to set up your camera and microphone in Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Currently, Google Chrome does not allow you to preview your own camera or audio when sharing it with websites. Google’s documentation confirms that Chrome will get a real-time preview of the camera and microphone.

In Chrome version 123, the feature is enabled by an experimental flag «chrome://flags#camera-mic-preview», and you need to restart the browser after enabling it. Chrome also allows you to select a camera and audio device before allowing a website to access them. This allows you to block access to unwanted cameras and microphones at the browser level.

«Users with multiple devices will be able to select a camera or microphone when requesting permissions, unless the site has requested a specific device via getUserMedia()», — Google documents say.

As noted in the Mozilla documentationThe getUserMedia function allows a site to request a specific type of equipment, such as an audio device with a specific feature, such as built-in noise reduction, or a high-resolution camera.

This won’t affect the preview offered by web-based video conferencing apps like Microsoft Teams or Zoom, but it will give you more control over the camera and audio. The preview window has the shape of a rounded rectangle. For the microphone, the maximum and available sound levels are indicated, the latter is updated 5 times per second for smoother feedback.

Source: Windows Latest