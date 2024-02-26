Google adds Gemini artificial intelligence to «Messages» and AI text summarization to Android Auto

Google announced a number of updates for Android before MWC, including Gemini integration with Messages and AI text summarization for driving. Messages users will be able to access Google’s chatbot without leaving the messaging app. Gemini in Messages will be able to perform basic tasks, such as writing messages and helping you plan events, or you can simply chat with it. The feature is still in beta testing and is currently only available to English-speaking Messages users, reports Google.

Android Auto is also getting artificial intelligence features that can help minimize distractions on the road. If a group chat is tearing up your phone with incessant messages, or if someone sends you novels of text, Android Auto will automatically summarize the message and read you a more concise version, transmits Engadget. It will also offer responses and actions based on notifications, such as sharing your estimated time of arrival, so you can respond with a single tap and focus on driving.

At the show, Google also announced some new accessibility features for Android, including artificial intelligence-generated captions for images in the Lookout app. It will be able to generate descriptions for images found on the Internet or received in messages and read them aloud to the user. The feature is currently available only in English, but will be rolled out globally later. Google Maps’ Lens feature will also get an enhanced screen reader option that will allow users to point their phone’s camera at something in front of them, such as a restaurant or subway station, and hear information about it.

The Android updates also include new Spotify controls called Spotify Connect, so users can easily switch between their devices, such as from headphones to a speaker. This feature was already available for YouTube Music.