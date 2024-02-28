Google CEO calls Gemini’s diversity mistakes «offensive and biased»: «We’re working around the clock to fix it».

Gemini has been found to have problems with the accuracy of some historical figures and groups — particularly with regard to their skin color.
For example, in response to a request for an image of a «US senator from the 1800s» Gemini has produced results primarily with black or Native American women (the first female senator was a white woman in 1922, so AI images effectively erased the history of racial and gender discrimination). Eventually, Google suspended Gemini’s image-generating capabilities and apologized to users, noting that it would resume services in the coming weeks.
The company’s CEO Sundar Pichai, in a recent letter to employees, said reviewed by The Verge, noted that the results «insulted users and demonstrated bias». He writes that Google «worked around the clock» to solve the problem.
«No AI tool is perfect, especially at this new stage of the industry. We know the bar is high, and we’ll keep it high for as long as we have to», — Pichai adds.