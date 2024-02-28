Google CEO calls Gemini’s diversity mistakes «offensive and biased»: «We’re working around the clock to fix it».

Gemini has been found to have problems with the accuracy of some historical figures and groups — particularly with regard to their skin color.

For example, in response to a request for an image of a «US senator from the 1800s» Gemini has produced results primarily with black or Native American women (the first female senator was a white woman in 1922, so AI images effectively erased the history of racial and gender discrimination). Eventually, Google suspended Gemini’s image-generating capabilities and apologized to users, noting that it would resume services in the coming weeks.

The company’s CEO Sundar Pichai, in a recent letter to employees, said reviewed by The Verge, noted that the results «insulted users and demonstrated bias». He writes that Google «worked around the clock» to solve the problem.