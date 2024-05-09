Realme GT Neo6 offers Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, up to 1 TB storage, 120W charging for $290

Realme has prepared for release a new smartphone in its GT line. The Realme GT Neo6 has flagship-level features at a fairly low price.

Realme GT Neo6 is equipped with an almost flagship processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is only slightly inferior in functionality and performance to the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Users can choose from versions with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 1 TB of internal storage.

The new device has a 6.78-inch display with rounded sides, based on 8T LTPO AMOLED technology. The screen supports FHD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate in the range of 1-120 Hz. The peak brightness for HDR content is declared at 6000 nits. The display is complemented by a fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The rear panel has a dual camera. It contains a main module based on a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, complemented by an optical image stabilization system, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera in the display hole contains a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Realme GT Neo6 smartphone also has a 5500 mAh battery and support for 120W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The case provides protection against dust and moisture according to the IP65 standard. The device is available in green, purple, and silver colors. The device runs on Realme UI 5 based on Android 14.

Realme GT Neo6 will go on sale in China starting May 15 in the following configurations:

12 GB + 256 GB – price $290

16 GB + 256 GB – price $332

16 GB + 1 TB – the price is $415.

Source: gsmarena