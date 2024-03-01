Google Chrome will allow you to search even with a «poor» connection

Google announced three features for its Chrome browser that are aimed at «improving» search results. The third one is particularly interesting — it’s an attempt to improve the search engine’s performance when the Internet connection is «poor, although it’s not clear to what extent.

1. Search suggestions based on what others are looking for

In the Google Search window in Chrome, users will see suggestions related to their previous queries based on similar things that other users are looking for. For example, if you recently searched for Japchae, you’ll see suggestions for other popular Korean dishes.

2. Show more images for the proposed search queries

Previously, Chrome would only show images in the address bar for search suggestions that matched the specific product being searched for, such as Isanti dining table. But what if the user doesn’t have a specific table in mind, but knows they want something with a Bohemian style? On Android and iOS, Chrome will now show helpful images for broader shopping categories and products based on a simpler search, such as bohemian table.

3. Search suggestions even with «poor» connection

Chrome on Android and iOS has been enhanced to provide better on-device capabilities that will deliver search suggestions even when the network connection is poor. This also means more incognito suggestions.