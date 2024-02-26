Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been sued by the widow of a pilot who died in a plane crash while transporting his plane

According to the lawsuit, Breen allegedly tried to «destroy evidence of a crime».

The plane crash occurred in May 2023 off the coast of California, when pilots Lance McLean and Dean Rushfedlt were delivering Breen’s seaplane to Fiji. The $8 million twin-engine Viking Air Twin Otter Series 400 required an auxiliary fuel system, which the mechanic allegedly made «from memory» and did not register with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The lawsuit accuses Brin, Google, and several other companies of «improperly installing the system» and «attempting to destroy evidence».

The fuel system reportedly malfunctioned during the first stage of the flight, and when the plane attempted to turn around — it eventually crashed into the ocean. The Coast Guard, which arrived 15 minutes later, was unable to retrieve the pilots and the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Breen allegedly promised to help retrieve the bodies, but the billionaire’s representatives later told McLean’s widow, Maria Magdalena Olarte, that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had rejected the request.

Olarte is seeking damages on five charges and a jury trial.

Source: The Verge