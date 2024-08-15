Google has released a 45W charger – universal for the Pixel line and many Chromebooks

In new smartphones Pixel 9 Pro for the first time for the Pixel series, 45W fast charging has been implemented. And although there was no time to announce the corresponding charger during the Made by Google presentation, it is already on sale in the company’s online store.

The new 45W charger replaces the previous standard 30W Google charger. It has a more rounded design than the 30W version and moves the USB-C port to the bottom instead of being flush with the plug. This will make it easier to plug into a wall outlet securely, but may cause cables to accumulate on the extension cord.

The new charger completely covers the power needs of most Google devices. For example, 21 watts is enough for the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone. 45W is also enough for the Pixel tablet and many Chromebooks.

The Google 45W USB-C Power Charger is already available for pre-order in the Google online store for $29.99. Deliveries will begin next week.

It should be noted that there are much more compact and affordable 45W chargers from other manufacturers on the market. For example, Anker offers such devices for less than $20.

Source: The Verge