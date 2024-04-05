Google may make search paid — premium options will use AI

Google Search is considering charging for new premium features based on artificial intelligence. The addition of paid features to the search engine may be the first case of direct monetization of the company’s main product for ordinary users. It is reported by Financial Times, citing insiders.

Google is considering adding certain AI-based search features to its premium subscription services, which already offer access to the Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Docs. Engineers are developing the technology needed to deploy the service, but executives have not yet made a final decision on whether and when to launch it.

Google’s traditional search engine will remain free, and ads will continue to appear alongside search results even for subscribers. Last year, Google reported $175 billion in search advertising revenue, which is more than half of the company’s total sales.

In May last year, Google began testing an experimental search service called Search Generative Experience based on artificial intelligence, which provides detailed answers to queries along with links to additional information and advertisements. Such search results, which include «AI-based snapshot», cost Google more than traditional answers because generative AI consumes much more computing resources. The company has offered access to SGE to a small number of users, including some Google One subscribers.

Some analysts warn that Google’s advertising business may suffer if its search engine provides more complete answers generated by artificial intelligence that do not require users to go to advertisers’ websites. Online publishers also fear that fewer users will visit their sites if Google’s AI-powered search extracts information from their web pages and presents it directly to users.

This year, Google added a new premium tier to its Google One consumer subscription service for users who wanted to use its state-of-the-art Gemini chatbot. The company has added Gemini to Workspace, its suite of online collaboration apps.

It is unclear how the company will integrate paid AI-based search into its products. According to the sources, Google may still decide to launch certain elements of its experimental AI-based service in its main free search engine. Google also said that the company is not working on or considering ad-free search, but will continue to create new premium features and services to enhance its subscription offerings.