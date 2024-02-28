Google pays publishers thousands of dollars to use its AI for writing texts

Publishers will receive a tidy sum if they publish at least 3 texts per day generated by Google’s new and not yet public generative tool, according to Adweek.

Google’s private program, launched last month for a handful of independent publishers, gives them access to a beta version of the new AI tool — in return for which they must provide analytics and feedback on the quality of their texts.

According to the agreement, publishers will use AI for 12 months, for which they will receive fixed payments (several thousand dollars a year), as well as additional funds for creating free content relevant to their readers.

«Suggestions that this tool is being used to republish work from other sites are inaccurate», — said a Google spokesperson. «It is designed to help small local publishers create high-quality copy using factual content from publicly available data sources— such as local government public information offices or health authorities. These tools are not intended to and cannot replace journalists in the creation and fact-checking of articles».

The aforementioned tool — is not the only one that Google has created over the past two years to help with text creation. Another, codenamed Genesis, can create full-fledged news articles and, according to The New York Times, was demonstrated to several publishers at a private presentation last year.

Search Generative Experience and Gemini are now available for general use.

The Publisher Program is part of the Google News Initiative, which was launched in 2018 to provide publishers with technology and training. GNI started training publishers in January, and the year-long program started in February. According to the terms of the agreement, participants must use the tool to create and publish three articles per day, one newsletter per week, and one marketing campaign per month.

To create articles, publishers first compile a list of external websites that regularly publish news and reports of interest to their readers (they do not need permission to use the texts for AI). The article then appears on a separate dashboard, and the publisher can use AI to shorten it, change the style or language. The result is underlined in different colors: yellow, indicating text that was duplicated almost verbatim from the original; red — with text that is more different; and blue (probably something in between).

It should be noted that previous attempts to use artificial intelligence to generate news have rarely been successful — early last year, CNET’s we had to delete dozens of AI-generated texts through criticism and a lot of mistakes

Microsoft is also quite active in implementing AI for text creation. Back in 2020, the corporation tried to replace the editors of Microsoft News and MSN with artificial intelligence — as a result, the system confused two singers of mixed race; or even earlier examples with Tay and Zo chatbots — the first one fell in love with Hitler and hated feminists in a day and the second called Windows spyware and promoted Linux. In a recent — Microsoft’s artificial intelligence «improved» The Guardian article about the death of a woman… a survey on the probable cause of death. Despite all this, the company has recently started cooperation with media startup Semafor — and will pay money to create a news feed using AI.