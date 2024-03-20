Google Pixel 8A is likely to get a brighter display with 120Hz support

Insider Kamila Wojciechowska has shared new details about the upcoming Google Pixel 8A smartphone. This device is expected to have a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate (compared to 90 Hz in the Pixel 7A) and a higher brightness.

Wojciechowska claims that the next model in the Pixel line of budget phones will have 1400 nits of peak brightness, compared to 1000 nits in the 7A, as well as limited support for DisplayPort output via USB-C. At the same time, the camera is not expected to improve, as it is said that Google will carry over last year’s cameras to the 8A.

Previous leaks suggested that the Pixel 8A will feature updated rounded corners like the Pixel 8 and a Tensor G3 chip. The smartphone will retain the 6.1-inch display size of the 7A. Wojciechowska’s new post confirms these previous leaks. The Pixel 8A is also said to have 256 GB of internal storage. Taken together, all these changes are rumored to make the Pixel 8A look like a smaller and cheaper version of the Pixel 8.

Google gave the Pixel 8 version access to fewer AI features than the Pixel 8 Pro. Wojciechowska says that the Tensor G3 processor in the new 8A will be hotter than the G3 that powers the Pixel 8. This raises the question of how many AI features will be available to owners of the cheaper phone. Won’t it turn out that the more affordable Pixel 8A will be a more interesting purchase than the standard Pixel 8?

As expected, the official announcement of the Pixel 8A smartphone will take place during the Google I/O 2024 conference scheduled for May 14.

