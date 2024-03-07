Google’s Tensor G4 processor (SoC) will have improved heat management and energy efficiency

This year, Google’s Tensor G4 mobile processor (SoC) will be released, which will be the basis for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and possibly the Pixel Fold 2. New information from Korea confirms previous rumors that the G4 will be manufactured at Samsung’s 4nm fab.

The Tensor G4 will have improved heat management and better performance and higher efficiency. It looks like it will be a step up from the G3 in every possible way, transmits GSMArena.

Interestingly, the Exynos 2400, which is installed in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 and S24+ (in some markets), will also be produced at the same factory. So far, we can say that Google, and several other major players (including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Open AI CEO Sam Altman) are trying to become less dependent on Taiwan’s TSMC, which currently holds about 50% of the market.