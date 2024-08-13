Google Wallet gets the ability to create digital passes with image recognition

The Google Wallet Android app has received a new Everything else feature, announced during the I/O 2024 event in May. The company has started its wide deployment among users.

The Everything else feature replaces the previous Photo feature. It allows you to «scan a photo of any pass, such as an event ticket, gym membership card, insurance card, etc.» to create a digital version that will appear in Google Wallet. The new feature is complemented by artificial intelligence, which is used to «detect which pass you are adding and suggest pass content».

When adding sensitive cards with health information or a government identifier, they will be classified as private. This means that they will not be synchronized with other devices, and authentication is required to open them. Change the classification of a private pass if you wish.

After taking a photo of the card, Google will identify the information and allow the user to edit common fields as well as add their own. The following card types are currently supported:

Business card

Car insurance policy

Driver’s license

Events and tickets

Medical insurance

Identity card

Library card

Loyalty card

Passport

RESIDENCE PERMIT

Student card

Taxpayer identification card

Vehicle registration

Voter ID card

Other

Once the process is complete, the card will appear under the credit/debit card carousel. Google will provide access to the original Pass photos when you view the digital copy.

The new version of Google Wallet with the Everything else feature is being rolled out in the US first, and should be available in other countries later.

