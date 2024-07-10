Google Wallet on the Internet is now available in Ukraine – it replaces Google Pay

In April, Google launched the web interface of its Wallet service in the United States, and later it appeared in Japan. Now the company has expanded its scope to the international level. The web version of Google Wallet is now available in Ukraine.

Website wallet.google.com provides access to the list of saved payment methods (credit + debit cards) and cards (loyalty cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, etc.). If available, you can see the actual barcode and delete it. ID cards and other passes are only available in the mobile app.

«Now you can centrally manage payment methods and cards, update your Wallet and Google Pay settings, and view your latest transactions,» the service page says.

The transaction history in the web interface shows a more complete list of payments compared to Android, which includes only 10 interactions. The user will have to confirm their identity and go through authentication to access this information. There is also a settings page that links to various Google options (address, data, privacy, etc.).

The Google Wallet website is based on and replaces pay.google.com. It is based on the Material 3 design language. The service is currently available in the following countries: