GPD Pocket 4: the first pocket laptop-transformer based on AMD Ryzen AI 300 Strix

GPD has prepared for release the first pocket device based on the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Strix processor. The new GPD Pocket 4 netbook has a modular design that allows you to customize the device to your own needs.

The new model has an 8.8-inch LTPS display with a 2.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 97% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and 500 nits brightness. The display is touch-sensitive. The screen can be rotated 180 degrees, which allows the device to be used as a tablet. Thus, GPD Pocket 4 is a 2-in-1 tablet and laptop.

The heart of Pocket 4 is the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 hybrid APU processor. This chip contains 12 computing cores based on the Zen 5 architecture, 16 cores of an integrated graphics solution based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture, and a neural NPU unit with a performance of 50 TOPs. The processor has a configurable TDP of 20-28 W. The configuration also includes up to 64 GB of LPDDR5-7500 RAM. Moreover, 16 GB is allocated only for integrated Radeon 890M graphics. The company claims that this configuration will provide a «smooth gaming experience». An M.2 2280 drive with a capacity of up to 4 TB is also available.

GPD has shared some of the performance indicators of the Pocket 4. In single-core performance, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip is ahead of the Ryzen 9 7950X, in multi-core performance – the Ryzen 9 5950X, and in graphics tests, the company compares the performance of the Radeon 890M iGPU with the Intel Arc 140V (presented in Core Ultra 7 268V).

The Pocket 4 is not a gaming device. Although it can be used for gaming, unlike other GPD devices, it does not have a built-in gamepad. Instead, it has a physical keyboard and a small touchpad. The device is cooled by a single-fan cooler. The built-in battery has a capacity of 44.8 Wh. The interfaces include one USB4 port, one HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), one USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C), one USB 2.0 Type-A, and a 2.5 Gbps LAN port.

Another interesting feature is the modular connector. Users can replace the rear port with an analog RS-232 module, a KVM module, and additional USB connectors. Those who want to expand their memory can use the SD card slot. There is also a module for installing an LTE modem.

The price and launch date of GPD Pocket 4 have not yet been disclosed.