GTA 6 is not being postponed: Take-Two confirms the game’s release in the fall of 2025

It seems that now you can definitely plan a vacation for the fall of 2025 to play the new GTA.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto series, has revealed this information in its annual reportwhere she clearly stated:

«Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in the fall of 2025».

The company also announced that Rockstar Games will gradually reveal more details about the game.

This official confirmation refutes recent rumors about the possible postponement of GTA 6 until 2026. Last week, six Rockstar Games employees also denied the information about the release delay.

Take-Two Interactive emphasizes the key role of the Grand Theft Auto series for the company’s future success. The report explicitly states:

«Our success depends on the future of our Grand Theft Auto products».

The financial indicators emphasize the importance of the franchise. According to the report, Grand Theft Auto products generated 14.7% of the company’s net income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6. Some players have already looking for hints for the release date of the next trailer in Rockstar’s announcements.

Source: 80lvl