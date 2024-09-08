Rockstar postpones GTA 6 release to 2026, — insider

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The postponement of the GTA 6 release was announced by a journalist of the GTABase portal, citing anonymous sources.

The developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 have changed plans for the game’s release date. According to a representative of the GTABase website, which specializes in news about the GTA series, the release of the sixth installment of the franchise has been postponed to 2026. The sources of this information were several developers from two unnamed game studios.

EXCLUSIVE: GTA VI has been internally delayed by Rockstar Games and they’re already decided on the early to mid 2026 release window. PC is planned for around 12 – 18 months after the console launch. This information comes from multiple devs across two studios. pic.twitter.com/VzwbDMLpe1 — Liam (@billsyliamgta) September 7, 2024

According to the new schedule, the PC version of GTA 6 will be available 12-18 months after the game’s release on consoles. Rockstar Games has not yet commented on this.

It is worth recalling that the first GTA trailer 6 was released on December 5, 2023. In it, the developers announced a release for 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. In the financial report of Rockstar Games it was noted that the studio planned to release the game in the fall of 2025. However, the exact release date has not yet been officially announced.

As a reminder, Rockstar Games recently published a new promotional video for GTA Online that caught the attention of fans of the series. It revealed the release date of GTA 6.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.