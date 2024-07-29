GTA 6 fans have noticed a hint of the exact release date of the game in a Rockstar commercial

Detectives from Reddit have solved another case of the century: the mystery of the license plate.

Rockstar Games has published a new promotional video for GTA Online that has attracted the attention of fans of the series. The video features a pizza delivery scooter, but it is its license plate that has caused heated discussions in the community.

On the license plate of the scooter, the letters «OCT» are visible in the upper right corner, and the number «4» can be seen in the word «PIZZ4». By combining these elements, fans got the date «October 4» (October 4), which they believe is a possible day for the release of the new GTA 6 trailer.

Deliver piping hot pizza pies with the new Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter in GTA Online. Get started by visiting any Pizza This… location in Los Santos. If the community collectively delivers 10 million pizzas, all players can claim the Pizza This… Tee: https://t.co/PZeXupkmgT pic.twitter.com/42EfvJlYuh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 25, 2024

The fan reaction was instantaneous. Numerous threads appeared on Reddit forums discussion of this theory. Some users even suggested that October 4, 2025 could be the release date of the game itself. Others called it «an obvious hint» and noted that Rockstar Games likes to make such hidden messages.

However, not all fans of the game share this enthusiasm. Part of the community considers such assumptions «to be a stretch» and jokes that some «fans have overdosed on hope». Skeptics remind us that similar theories have already appeared before and failed to materialize.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time that Grand Theft Auto fans have tried to find hidden messages in Rockstar Games materials. Last year, the community actively discussed «the theory of the lunar phases of GTA 6», which also turned out to be unfounded.

We would like to remind you that Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 trailer recently reached a new record — 200 million views on YouTube. Take-Two assures that the game will be released in the fall of 2025 and there will be no transfer, although strike of game actors against the use of artificial intelligence may adjust the company’s plans.

Source: Gamesradar