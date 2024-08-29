GTA 6 will provoke an increase in game prices — Baldur’s Gate 3 developer’s forecast

The Games section is published with the support of ?

It looks like GTA 6 will be a real robbery of our wallets.

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series are eagerly awaiting new information about GTA 6 from Rockstar Games. The game is due out in the fall of 2025, but many are interested in its price. Some people assume that the game will cost $150, which is twice the standard price of AAA titles at $69.99.

Michael Dawes, director of publishing at Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3also believes that GTA 6 will be more expensive than other games. In his opinion, Rockstar may start a new trend in pricing.

In a post on the social network X, Dawes criticized Ubisoft’s pricing policy for Star Wars Outlaws. He called it artificial when a company offers several editions of a game at different prices.

«Almost all games should cost more due to rising development costs and inflation. But this should be achieved through quality and communication, not promises of additional content. Everyone is waiting for GTA 6 to do it»,” Dawes said.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, commented pricing issues in an interview in 2024:

«We are focused on providing more value than what we charge for. This is our main principle. When we set a price, we want to make sure that it’s good news for the consumer; that the experience far exceeds expectations in terms of value. That’s our goal».

As a reminder, GTA 6 fans took a hint the exact date of the game release in the Rockstar commercial.

