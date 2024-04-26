GUR destroys a Russian Ka-32 helicopter at the airfield of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow

On the night of April 26, Ukrainian defenders conducted a successful operation and destroyed the invaders’ military equipment in the heart of the Russian empire. Specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) burned down a Russian Ka-32 multi-purpose helicopter stationed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow.

The airfield where the helicopter was located belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defense and is operated jointly with the company «Gazpromavia», which is part of the structure of OJSC «Gazprom». The Russian invaders used this Ka-32 for air support of the Russian occupation army. In fact, it was used for logistics and evacuation operations.

It should be noted that the Ka-32 is a multi-purpose transport helicopter. It can have a large number of modifications and be used to perform a wide range of tasks. Depending on the modification, the helicopter can have a payload of up to 7 tons.

The Ka-32 was put into service in 1986. Since then, more than 160 units of this model have been produced, including for other countries. Now the occupiers have one less helicopter. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 325 occupiers’ helicopters have been destroyed.