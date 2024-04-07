Have you seen an AAAA game yet? «We’re going to have AAAAAA» — CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red made fun of the AAAA label that Ubisoft gave to their game Skull and Bones. The Polish studio says that their game will be AAAAA.

AAA is usually a label given to blockbuster games by big companies. The label is a marketing jargon and usually has no clear criteria, at best it gives an idea of the game’s budget and should convince customers that it is a very good game.

Ubisoft tried a similar trick when it released its pirated multiplayer game Skull and Bones earlier this year. The company’s CEO Yves Guillemot called the game a AAAA releaseto justify its $70 price tag, an argument with which many disagree.

The topic of the large number of letters A arose in the recent chat with a Q&A with Karolina Gnas, Vice President of Investor Relations at CD Projekt Red. She was jokingly asked whether the company would release «only as AAA against the background of Ubisoft’s label. «Ours will be AAAAAA», — Gnas replied.

Speaking of more serious news, CD Projekt Red also revealed that The Witcher 4 will introduce «gameplay elements and new mechanics» that were not yet present in the original trilogy. So far, there is not much information about the upcoming game – even its name has not been confirmed. Also some information about Cyberpunk 2 has appeared.

Source: Games Radar