Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning film «The Boy and the Heron» will be released on Netflix in most countries

The digital release date will be announced later.

The new deal between Netflix, Goodfellas and GKIDS expands the catalog of titles from the Japanese studio Studio Ghibli that are streamed on the service — including Hayao Miyazaki’s latest animated work «The Boy and the Heron», which was released this year recognized at the awards «Oscar-2024».

The date of the movie’s release on Netflix is still unknown, but Deadline reports that it will be available in most countries (except Japan and the United States).

The agreement covers 22 more titles that will continue to be available on streaming — including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Arrietty, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and others.

For the residents of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the above films are available in 20 languages and with subtitles in 28 languages.

«The Boy and the Heron» — Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years. The film won the «Oscar» for Best Animated Feature and grossed over $167 million worldwide. This is the third statuette for Hayao — in 2001, his film «Spirited Away» won in the animation category, and in 2014, Miyazaki himself received the director’s award.

The semi-autobiographical story, written and directed by Miyazaki, tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, Mahito Maki, who moves in with his aunt in a remote country house after his mother dies during the war. Later, he meets a heron who guides him to a fantastic «Wonderland». The musical score for the animated film was created by Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi, and the English-language version of «The Boy and the Heron» voiced by Christian Bale, Florence Pugh and Robert Pattinson.