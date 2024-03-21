HBO announces the black and green Targaryen duel in new trailers for Season 2 of «House Of The Dragon». Premiere — June 16

Who will you choose — the black faction of Reynira or the green team of Alicente?

HBO has released two video announcements for the sequel to «House Of The Dragon», offering viewers to choose which side they will support in the series. The black trailer is dedicated to Princess Rhaenyra, her uncle Damon, and the troops on Dragonstone, and the green trailer is dedicated to the team from King’s Landing, which includes Queen Alicent, her father and sons, King Aegon, and Prince Aymond.

Based on the book by George R.R. Martin «Fire and Blood», the series «House of the Dragon» tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros almost 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones» and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms. The cast of the second season includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eva Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antony, Phoebe Campbell, Fia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham. Previously, newcomers Abubakar Saleem, Gail Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale were announced.

The first season of «House Of The Dragon» aired on HBO from August 21 to October 23, 2022: the debut episode garnered nearly 10 million viewers and became the largest HBO series premiere in history. The final episode watched by 9.3 million viewers, despite the fact that The day before the official broadcast, it was posted online.

Filming on the sequel began at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios on April 11, 2023. Last December, George R.R. Martin said the second season received «very dark» episodes that will make viewers cry.

Second season «House of Dragon» will be released on HBO on June 16.

Black trailer

Green trailer