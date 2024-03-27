HBO denies rumors that Pedro Pascal has finished filming Season 2 of «The Last of Us»

The first update on the actor’s schedule was published by Daniel Richtman, who IGN publication calls «a reliable insider».

Richtman noted that Pedro Pascal had stopped working on the series, despite the fact that filming of the second season is still underway and will not be completed until August 2024. The rumors sounded even stranger because the production itself, as announced by showrunner Craig Mazin, was supposed to start only on February 12.

At the same time, HBO denied the information Richtman provided about Pascal.

Pedro Pascal played one of the main roles in the first season — a tough smuggler Joel, who accompanies teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsay) on a «journey» through the post-apocalyptic United States. The actor became star of the year according to the IMDb website and was recognized by the SAG Awards 2024 for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

The debut season of the show, based on the events of The Last of Us, a PS3 game released in 2013, consisted of 9 episodes that were broadcasted during constantly breaking records in terms of views. Over time, «The Last of Us» achieved the title of series, most watched on HBO for the entire time, and nominated for 24 awards «Emmy» (the series eventually won 8 trophies). It was announced two weeks after the last episode of the first series aired in March. And in August, the co-authors announced as many as 4 seasons for a post-apocalyptic show.

HBO has also announced a new team of directors which has joined the second season of «The Last of Us — led by Mark Milod, who worked on «Succession» and «Game of Thrones». Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman are still the showrunners and executive producers of the show.

The sequel will adapt the second game in the series, The Last of Us Part 2, and will take place after the traumatic events at Santa Barbara Hospital. It will also introduce the character of Abby, who played by Caitlin Deaver.

HBO also announced that the second season of «The Last of Us»will be released no earlier than 2025.