Programmers tried to escape from Ukraine to Moldova to get a job

Border guards near the village of Kuchurhan, Odesa region, detained two programmers who were trying to flee Ukraine for a new job.

According to with the case fileOn April 20, at 18:35, on the southern outskirts of the village of Kuchurhan, Rozdilnyansky district, Odesa region, at a distance of up to 1000 meters from the state border, two programmers were found.

Both admitted that they were crossing the border for employment purposes. In their explanations, they mentioned different employers. No countries, companies or other information was provided.

The court found one of them guilty and fined him UAH 8,500. The offender also has to pay UAH 605.6 in court fees in favor of the state.

The ruling may be appealed to the Odesa Court of Appeal by filing an appeal through the Rozdilnyansky District Court of Odesa Oblast within 10 days of its issuance.

As for the other one, at the time of writing, there is no case against him in the register. But it is likely that he will receive a similar punishment.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that border guards have detained programmers crossing the border to find work.

A month ago, also in Odesa region, border guards detained an unemployed programmer. He wanted to get to Poland to help his relatives: IT companies do not want to work with employees from Ukraine.

But it’s also worth noting that the situation on the Ukrainian IT market has improved somewhat: Over the past month, the competition among candidates with no experience is almost the same as among the most experienced candidates.

There are fewer candidates without experience, and — more vacancies for them. Number of candidates applying for one vacancy onlinedecreased from 28 at the beginning of the year to 16 now.