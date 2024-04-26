A new option in Android will allow you to force all applications to go into dark mode – still in beta

It turned out that the beta version of Android 14, which was released back in January, has a hidden setting that allows you to «make all apps dark».

This means that users have the ability to force all applications to dark mode, even those that do not support it. This new option can be useful for those users who prefer to use dark mode. It usually puts less strain on the eyes than the usual light mode.

This new option can be found in the menu «Settings» -> «System» -> «Developer options». Google uses the following description for it:

«Applies to apps without a custom dark theme. Some apps may have display issues, such as inverted colors».

This is similar to the existing developer option that also applies a dark theme to all apps, but developers can opt out of it. It is also possible to invert colors in accessibility settings, but this often leads to strange results.

It seems that the new setting is intended for users, not developers, and it provides better results, although still not perfect.

This feature is not available in the latest beta of Android 15, but it is likely to appear in a future release. Perhaps it will be announced during Google I/O 2024, scheduled for May 14.

Source: mashable