Over 50% of Go and Ruby developers with 3+ years of experience have hired for $5000. PHP — is at the bottom

Igor Sheludchenko

News writer

More than half of Go and Ruby developers with 3+ years of experience are hired for $5000+. The lowest paid among developers is — PHP.

About said Djinni, an anonymous job search service.

Among Java developers, this share is 49%, and among DevOps developers, it is 43%. Front-enders have only a 22% chance of a high salary, but the lowest in the ranking among developers is PHP with 16%.

Among the Manual QA hires with 3 years of experience or more, only one candidate out of 358 had 5K in their profile. And he had 8 years of experience.

At the earliest, business and data analysts can expect a high salary (but only a few of them). They need an average of 6 years of experience. Among developers, Python and Data specialists are the “youngest” with — 7 years of experience. While the average figure for most other specialties is 8 years. C++ and PHP developers earn 5K+ on average if they have 9 years of experience.

But it is also worth noting that the situation on the Ukrainian IT market has improved somewhat:Over the past month, the competition among candidates with no experience is almost the same as among the most experienced candidates.

There are fewer candidates without experience, and — more vacancies for them. Number of candidates applying for one vacancy onlinedecreased from 28 at the beginning of the year to 16 now.


