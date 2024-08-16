«Hellboy: The Hunchback» — first teaser trailer in Ukrainian and premiere date

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first trailer of the movie «Hellboy: The Hunchback» in Ukrainian. The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on September 26.

The film tells the story of young Hellboy, played by Jack Cassie («Deadpool 2»). Together with his partner from the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Protection, the hero will try to prevent the invasion of monsters from other dimensions. After a successful mission, they get into an accident and end up in an abandoned village, where they meet the Hunchback — a creature that terrorizes the locals.

Trailer

The film is directed by Brian Taylor («Adrenaline»), emphasizesHe said that his version of Hellboy differs from previous adaptations. According to him, this is not just a restart of the franchise, but an independent film that should be perceived as a separate work of art. The director seeks to recreate the image of the young Hellboy — a sarcastic, soulful detective who solves supernatural problems.

Creator of the original comics Mike Mignola highly appreciated the new reboot, noting that it was the first time he was seeing the character he created on screen. This contrasts with previous versions by Guillermo del Toro and Neil Marshall, which Taylor believes deviated significantly from the source material.

The movie also stars Jefferson White («Rebellion of the States»), Adeline Rudolph (TV series «Riverdale») and Lea McNamara (TV series «Vikings»).

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.