«Hey, buy Fallout 4»: PlayStation Plus (non-Extra) users will not receive a free non-Extra update of the game — Bethesda

Bethesda has clarified which Fallout 4 owners will not be able to receive the free next-generation update. It turned out that the problems with the update and PlayStation Plus — subscription are not a bug, but a feature.

After launching the update last week, PlayStation 5 owners found that the update did not work with PlayStation Plus. Bethesda says the free update is only available to PlayStation Plus Extra catalog subscribers. Others will have to pay for the PS5 version of Fallout 4 if they don’t already own the game in its entirety, including PS Plus users. Meanwhile, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive Fallout 4 and the next-generation update without having to purchase the full version.

We’ve seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members. The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on… — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 25, 2024

The PS Plus collection gives PS5 owners several PS4 games that could be played on the new console, including Bloodborne, Persona 5, and Fallout 4. However, the game was removed from PS Plus in May last year.

As expected, people who own Fallout 4 through the PS Plus Collection and expected to receive the next-generation update for free expressed their disappointment online and noted that Bethesda had previously said that the next-generation update would be free for all Fallout 4 owners.

Bethesda also faced the issue of refunds for Fallout 4: users who owned the game through PlayStation Plus Extra could not access it due to a bug, some of whom bought the full version for PS5.

At the start, the Fallout 4 next-gen update had technical problems on PC, Steam Deck, and was not available to all PS Plus users. Now it turned out that only PS Plus Extra subscribers are eligible for it.

Source: IGN