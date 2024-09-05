Hogwarts Legacy 2 to be: Warner Bros. confirms the development of a sequel

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Warner Bros. Games considers the development of a sequel to the popular Hogwarts Legacy game as one of its priorities for the coming years.

The chief financial officer of Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels in interview told Variety about the company’s plans for the future of the franchise Hogwarts Legacy. According to him, creating a sequel to the game will be one of the company’s main tasks over the next few years.

Wiedenfels emphasized the importance of gaming for the strategic development of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategic development. The company expects a significant increase in revenues from this business segment.

The first part Hogwarts Legacyreleased in February 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, became one of the best-selling games of the last year. Over 12 million copies of the game were sold in the first two weeks, and total sales for the year exceeded 22 million.

The exact release date of Hogwarts Legacy 2 has not yet been announced, but given Wiedenfels’ statement, it will happen no earlier than in a few years. Meanwhile, there are rumors about the possible development of a Director’s Cut version of the first part of the game.

Source: Insider-gaming

