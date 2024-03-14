HONOR Magic V2 folding smartphone is entering the Ukrainian market. It is positioned as a slim solution of this form factor – the world’s first folding smartphone less than a centimeter thick when folded.

HONOR Magic V2 smartphone has two screens. The internal OLED screen has a diagonal of 7.92 inches, a resolution of 2344×2156 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. An additional 6.43-inch external screen has a resolution of 2376×1060 pixels. The titanium hinge can withstand up to 400 thousand bends.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal storage. There is no memory card slot. The HONOR Magic V2 triple camera has a 50-megapixel main module (f/1.9) with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module (f/2.0) and a 20-megapixel telephoto module. Two 16-megapixel front cameras are also available. The device has a 5000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone is 9.9 mm thick and 4.7 mm when unfolded. The weight is 231 g.

HONOR Magic V2 is available for sale in Ukraine at a price of UAH 79,999. It comes in two colors: black and purple. Until March 25, 2024, there is a special offer with a benefit of up to UAH 10,000, so the cost of the novelty is UAH 69,999.

At the same time, the budget model HONOR Magic 6 Lite went on sale. It offers a classic monoblock form factor with a single AMOLED display that has a 6.78-inch diagonal, 2652×1200 pixel resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate. The new device has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. The main camera module is based on a 108-megapixel sensor. The camera also offers a wide-angle (5 megapixel) and macro (2 megapixel) camera. The battery capacity is 5300 mAh and the body thickness is 7.98 mm.

The standard price of HONOR Magic 6 Lite is UAH 15,999, and until March 25, the promotional price is UAH 13,999. The smartphone is available in three colors: orange, green, and black.

As a reminder, Honor, like many other international brands, is a continues to work in Russia and pay taxes to the terrorist countryThe Chinese brand has become the leader of the Russian smartphone market and actively advertises and hires workers there. Moreover, Honor is not hiding much — the Chinese brand has become one of the leaders in the Russian smartphone market, actively advertising and hiring workers there. Honor resumed official sales of its products in Ukraine last fall.