«Horrible character»: God of War series creator criticizes Atreus’ image

God of War creator David Jaffe said that he considers Atreus to be a «terrible character on a visual and gameplay level». He believes that he is no longer interesting after God of War Ragnarok.

The last two games in the series, God of War and God of War Ragnarok, are considered to be most popular because they are more focused on narrative. However, the so-called «Nordic Saga» has its critics, including the creator of the entire series, David Jaffe.

Jaffe has already indicated several times that he disapproves of the way God of War and Ragnarok have changed the action-packed series in a different direction, with some of his biggest complaints being directed at the Kratos arch. It seems that Jaffe doesn’t only dislike Kratos’ story in «Scandinavian» games, as he recently called Atreus a «terrible character».

Recently, David Jaffe shared a video where he spoke with Days Gone director John Garvin about the direction of the latest God of War games and how they handled Kratos. Jaffe has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t like the way his creation grows and changes, but the video also shows that he really doesn’t like Atreus.

He says that while he likes the fact that Atreus is the son of Kratos, he finds him to be a «terrible» character in terms of visuals and playstyle, and he’s not someone to build a franchise around. Jaffe believes that Atreus should have been set up as a person the player wants to control by the end of Ragnarok, which he doesn’t think was done very convincingly.

«What you’re left with — this is not a character you can build a franchise around. And I also think Atreus is a terrible character on a visual and gameplay level. I like his role as the son of Kratos, but this guy should have been set up by the end of Ragnarok or the middle of Ragnarok to make you want to say «this dude is cool, I want to be this guy» — Ragnarok didn’t give us that».

As usual, David Jaffe’s comments have caused controversy among fans. Not everyone feels the same way and, as mentioned earlier, many people like the two «Scandinavian» God of War.

