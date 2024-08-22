Horror comedy «Beatlejuice Beatlejuice» got a themed website that will generate your «otherworldly» photo

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Warner Bros. has launched the Otherworldly Generator to promote Tim Burton’s new movie «Beatles’ Beatles’».

Website (which is also available in Ukrainian) will allow you to turn your photo into a photo portrait in the Afterlife, where the events of «Beatles» take place, in a few seconds. However, in addition to your photo, you will be asked to enter your date of birth, name, and email address to generate the image.

Tim Burton’s original sci-fi film was released in 1988, and last November the director announced that he had completed filming the sequel. The script for the sequel was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar — showrunners of the series «Venzday».

«Beatlejuice Beatlejuice» continues the story of the Dietz family, which returns home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Lydia’s rebellious daughter Astrid finds a mysterious model of the city in the attic and accidentally opens a portal to the other world.

«Problems are brewing in both worlds, so it’s only a matter of time before someone says the name of Beatlejuice three times. As soon as that happens, the mischievous demon will return and wreak havoc in his signature style,», — the synopsis says.

The movie has a star-studded cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

The Ukrainian box office release of «Beatles» starts on September 5.

