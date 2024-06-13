«House of the Dragon»: Mexico protests Targaryen flags on historic castle

Mexico is protesting the display of flags from the TV series «Dragon’s Den» on a historic castle. A generated promotional video showing Targaryen banners flying over the historic site has angered officials, who are threatening legal action.

The online campaign shows architectural monuments from around the world with banners of House Targaryen flying in support of King Aegon (green) or Queen Renyra (black). The videos are going viral on the Internet, and HBO has skillfully used a mixture of CG images and real flags flying in certain places to make the videos seem real.

¡Los #Targaryen llegaron a México!🐉🏰 🔥Así luce el Castillo de #Chapultepec en homenaje a la segunda temporada de House Of The Dragon. 📹: @StreamMaxLA pic.twitter.com/p6lrp5CQ7f — quiero tv (@quierotv_gdl) June 12, 2024

One of the videos showed the historic Chapultepec Castle flying black Targaryen flags, which irritated officials at the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico.

Officials released this statement: «The reproduction of images from this site for use in the promotion of this series was not authorized. For this reason, the INAH legal department will take all necessary legal action, as this is an unauthorized use of images of a historic site».

HBO did not provide any comment, although sources say that some online descriptions of the video as created by artificial intelligence are not accurate — it is CG, i.e. created with the help of a computer, as in movies.

The campaign is somewhat reminiscent of the A24 «Rebellion of the States» series, which caused controversy due to images created using artificial intelligence. Sometimes they showed places that were not shown in the series.