«House of the Dragon» that we deserve: George Martin has released a new book and many may not like it

George R.R. Martin has a new book coming out, and it’s, uh… not what you’d expect. The coloring book, which was announced by the author of «A Song of Ice and Fire», will go on sale on May 7.

The book contains 75 illustrations of favorite scenes, characters, and logos from the series. Martin shared two pages in his blogThey depict Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen together on one and the dragon Karax on the other.

«From the conflict between Reynira and Alicent to Damon burning the Crab Eater army, explore the Targaryen Empire’s reign in Westeros with the official «House of the Dragon» coloring book. Featuring more than 75 original illustrations, this coloring book offers the chance to relive the most dramatic moments of the hugely popular show»,” reads the official announcement on the book’s Amazon page, where it costs $18.99.

George Martin adds that downloading the two pages available on his blog will be a good decoration for the viewing party for the second season premiere of «House of the Dragon» during the first episode premiere on June 16, 2024. The series is an adaptation of Martin’s book «Fire and Blood», which describes the history of House Targaryen. The author has already seen the first two episodes and described them as powerful, emotional, stunning, mind-blowing and very dark.