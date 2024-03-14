How to watch the third test launch of the SpaceX Starship live

SpaceX is preparing for the third Starship test flight. The 122nd rocket will launch from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at about 14:00 Kyiv time on March 14. This will open a 110-minute launch window.

The live broadcast of the launch will be available on the X social network and on SpaceX website. The broadcast will start 30 minutes before the window.

Targeting Thursday, March 14 for Starship’s third flight test. A 110-minute launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/hFq1L4w9et — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 13, 2024

You can also watch the test mission of SpaceX’s largest rocket, Integrated Flight Test 3 (IFT-3), on specialized YouTube channels, including Spaceflight Now.

STARSHIP IFT-3 with comments by Spaceflight Now.