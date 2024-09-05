HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14: a laptop-transformer with Intel Core Ultra 200V and a price starting at $1499

HP has prepared for release the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 laptop based on Intel’s new flagship Core Ultra 9 200V series processor. The device is made in a changeable design that makes it easy to transform the laptop into a tablet.

The novelty has a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 3K resolution and aspect ratio 16:10. The panel supports a variable refresh rate in the range of 48-120 Hz. It also supports the use of a stylus.

A key update in HP’s lightweight notebook segment is the new Core Ultra 200V series processor, codenamed Lunar Lake. The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 — is a premium device available with Core Ultra 5 266V or Core Ultra 9 288V processors. Both versions have 8 cores, but they differ in clock speed, integrated graphics, and NPU performance. Different processors offer different amounts of RAM. So, the system can have 16 GB or 32 GB of RAM without the possibility of expansion.

Since the CPU, GPU, NPU, and even memory are integrated into a single package, there should be plenty of room for other components in the case. However, the battery has a capacity of only 64 Wh, and the cooling system specifications are not mentioned. However, it is worth paying attention to the unusual location of the USB ports on the back panel – in fact, they are located on the corners next to the hinges.

According to HP’s official press release, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 will be sold for $1499.

