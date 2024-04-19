HR impostor and suspicious offerers: UX/UI designers have been given a new fraudulent scheme

UX/UI designer Viktoriia Dzhus stumbled upon a new fraud scheme — an impostor introduced himself as an HR of ZIO-soft and demanded to sign an offer and a non-disclosure agreement.

But, as it turned out, the company itself knew nothing about him. His name on Telegram is Anton Korol, and his profile says Anton Korolev.

The details of his story are as follows shared in a post on LinkedIn.

Vacancy from a Telegram bot

She found the vacancy in a Telegram bot that collects posts from various channels. The contact was redirected to «HR by Anton Korol». And during the conversation, the girl began to get suspicious:

Telegram had auto-delete messages;

was not very happy to provide a link to the company’s website;

communicated without video and in Russian.

At the interview, Anton said almost immediately that she was a good fit for them.

«I am happy! Do you know why? Because I’ve been looking for my first job for a long time! I don’t understand how hiring in IT works! And Anton the asshole said that the company even has designers from GoIT (Victoria — graduate of GoIT courses). I’m already thinking about spending money on a Mac in 3 months,” she wrote.

Offer, NDA

This was followed by a proposal to sign an offer and a non-disclosure agreement. But even here, doubts grew:

No information about the company could be found;

The non-disclosure agreement seemed strange;

found The emailer’s profile on LinkedIn, but his last name was different and he had only 20 contacts.

In particular, the profile states that the man is a graduate of Alfred Nobel University.

After that, she asked her friends for advice and was advised to request an interview with the leader and the team. And that was basically the end of the story.

She was told that the «lead is very busy, so they are looking for help to spread the tasks to». After one more request, the impostor stopped answering.

After that, she went to the comments on DOU. And then everything became clear — such a person does not work there. The owner said that they probably came across a company with a similar name. However, the link provided by the fraudster and the owner were the same.

Community members suggested that this is probably how fraudsters try to obtain confidential information (card details, accounts) through a contract.

Or, perhaps, they will offer to do a paid internship.

Similar experiences shared other job seekers in the comments.