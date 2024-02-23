Huang is on a roll. The NVIDIA CEO gained $9.6 billion in one day and is about to enter the top 20 richest people

Together with capitalization of NVIDIA the unstoppable growth of the capital of the permanent captain of the «green» chipmaker and the most influential people — 61-year-old Jensen Huang with 3.5% of NVIDIA shares and a fortune of almost $70 billion is preparing to enter the top 20 richest according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s wealth is multiplying amid the stable and steady growth of the largest developer of GPUs that power the language models of modern chatbots and various AI services. Thus, since the beginning of 2022, NVIDIA’s share price has increased fivefold — as of February 23, the chipmaker’s capitalization is a staggering $1.94 trillion. So far, only 4 companies (Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, and Alphabet) have managed to do this.

As of February 23, Jensen Huang’s net worth is estimated at $69.2 billion — he ranks 21st in the Bloomberg World’s Richest People Index. Only $100 million separates the NVIDIA leader from the 20th place, which is currently occupied by Julia Margaret Flescher Koch with a fortune of $69.3 billion — the widow of David Koch and co-owner of the American industrial conglomerate Koch Industries.

The richest people in the world (Bloomberg Billionaires Index)

In just one day, Jensen Huang «grew» by $9.6 billion — his wealth increased along with the growth of NVIDIA’s share price, which jumped by 16% amid record financial results. As a reminder, in 2023, NVIDIA generated revenue of $60.9 billion — 126% more than in 2022. At the same time, in the last quarter, NVIDIA earned a record $22.1 billion, of which $18.4 billion came from sales of professional accelerators for data centers. This was facilitated by growing popularity of generative neural networks and increased demand for them. NVIDIA’s share price continues to rise, so it is likely that in the coming days, NVIDIA’s capitalization will exceed $2 billion, and Jensen Huang will be among the top 20 richest people in the world.