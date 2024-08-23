Hyundai Inster: a compact electric car for young people with a range of 300 km and a price of €25 thousand.

Hyundai has prepared a new Casper electric car for release. This is a compact and affordable city hatchback that will enter the European market under the name Inster.

According to Hyundai, the Casper/Inster is the «new standard for popularizing electric vehicles». The company targeted it at young drivers looking for affordable electric vehicles. To reduce development costs, the gasoline version of Casper was taken as a basis. As a result of the revision, the electric car received design elements such as Hyundai’s signature daytime running lights, pixel turn signals, and a closed grille.

Although it is a subcompact A-class city car, it offers a roomier cabin with more space in the second row and trunk than the ICE model. At 3825 mm long, the Casper is even smaller than the Chevy Bolt (4145 mm). The trunk volume is 280 liters, and when the rear seats are folded, it can be increased to 351 liters.

At the same time, Hyundai has increased the wheelbase of the car by about 180 mm, which should have a positive effect on the smoothness of the ride. The first reviewers have already noticed that the car provides a softer ride than expected, even in heavy rain. The car did not shake or vibrate when it had to accelerate quickly.

The new model is equipped with two displays: The 10.25-inch infotainment system and the driver’s display. However, it lacks a center console, which was probably cut to reduce production costs. The interior is made of fabric and plastic. Another victim of the economy is wireless phone communication. To connect a smartphone, drivers must have a USB cable.

Among the safety features that young drivers will find useful are warnings of speeding and proximity to the vehicle in front. The Casper is equipped with the world’s first pedal assist system. The system will take control of the car if the accelerator is fully depressed for a quarter of a second when an object within 1 meter is detected.

The electric vehicle comes standard with a 42 kWh battery, but customers can also plow the Long-Range version with a 49 kWh battery. Both versions use the same electric motor. The Standard model has a 71.1 kW engine, a top speed of 140 km/h and a range of up to 315 km. The Long-Range version has a slightly higher engine power (84.5 kW) and a range of 355 km with 15-inch wheels. The top speed has been increased to 150 km/h. The electric vehicle can be charged quickly – from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The Hyundai Casper Standard will be sold in South Korea at a price of $23 thousand, and with government subsidies, it will be available for only $17 thousand. In Europe, the Hyundai Inster with a range of 355 km will be sold at a starting price of €25 thousand (just under $27 thousand).