It’s been almost two years since it was announced that Liam Hemsworth would play Geralt in the «Witcher» series. Since then, the actor hasn’t spoken publicly about the series, and now he has.

Liam told how he got the role of Geralt of Rivia when Henry Cavill left the series. He had played The Witcher a long time ago, hadn’t read the books or watched the series, but it seems to have

«I haven’t seen a TV show. And I haven’t read any books. But I did play a video game about ten years ago. It’s still one of the best video games of all time. Netflix reached out to me almost two years ago and said they wanted me to just walk into this. I was very excited to take on this character because I was a fan of the video game. But I said: «let me watch the TV show, look at the books and really immerse myself».

The actor told us a little about recent filming in Wales.

«For the last nine months I’ve been filming the series «The Witcher». We were in Wales for two weeks. And the first week was beautiful sunshine, blue skies. And the second week was kind of like tornado season».

After that, Hemsworth and the crew returned to England to shoot the remaining scenes at Longcross Studios. Liam talked about the shooting schedule of the last two seasons of «The Witcher». There are three weeks left to complete the filming of the fourth season, which means the process will end in October. Then there will be a four-month break in the process, after which the fifth season will be filmed for another eight months.

«I have about three more weeks of shooting after this week. So we’ve been shooting for about eight months now. Three more weeks, then we’ll take a break for about four months, and then we’ll come back next year and shoot for another eight months».

This means that the production of the fifth season will start around March 2025 and will again run until October. Of course, this is still subject to change.

Source: Redanian Intelligence